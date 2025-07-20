Akazawa, Japan’s Chief Negotiator for Tariff Talks, Plans to Visit U.S. for 8th Round of Talks
16:58 JST, July 20, 2025
Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa plans to visit the United States this week at the earliest for an eighth round for tariff negotiations, he said Saturday at a ministerial meeting.
Akazawa told reporters in Osaka about the planned visit after showing U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent around the venue of the Osaka-Kansai Expo. Bessent is the chief U.S. negotiator for Japan’s tariff talks.
The Aug. 1 deadline of the U.S. imposing its 25% “reciprocal tariff” on Japanese imports is approaching. “While protecting Japan’s national interests, I want to continue efforts of searching for a possible concession that both sides can agree on,” Akazawa said.
If his visit to the United States is realized, it will be Akazawa’s first since late June.
On the day, Akazawa and Bessent visited the Japanese and U.S. pavilions at the Expo as the U.S. treasury secretary attended an official event for the United States’ “national day” at the Expo.
The U.S. did not regard Bessent’s visit to Japan as part of the tariff talks. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Bessent met on Friday but exchanged only a few remarks about the tariff.
“We did not discuss tariff-related issues,” Akazawa added on Saturday.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ASDF Transport Planes Arrive in Djibouti, Setting Up Evacuation of Japanese from Iran, Israel
-
Poll: Japan’s LDP Likely to Lose Seats in Proportional Representation Segment; DPFP, Sanseito Expected to Gain More Seats in Upper House
-
Japan Survey Finds Only 22% of Respondents Trust U.S.; Significant Drop From Joint Poll After Election
-
Japan to Export Used Destroyers to Philippines, as Both Countries Look to Counter China on Seas
-
Upper House Election: 16 Constituencies See Head-to-head ‘Ruling vs Opposition’ Races; Opposition Parties More Coordinated than 3 Years Ago
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday