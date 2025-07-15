Govt Forms New ‘Command Center’ for Foreigner Policy; Office Will Handle Issues Including Illegal Stays, Crime Involving Foreign Nationals

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers an address at the inauguration ceremony for a newly created administrative office to serve as a command center for policies concerning foreign nationals at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The government on Tuesday established an administrative office to serve as a command center for policies concerning foreign nationals, aimed at strengthening measures to deal with crimes and other issues involving them.

The “office for promoting a society of orderly coexistence with foreign nationals,” which was established as part the Cabinet Secretariat, is staffed by about 80 officials from the Justice Ministry, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, the National Police Agency and other relevant organizations.

The government aims to develop strong, unified responses to illegal stays, crime and other issues involving foreign nationals, in hopes of preventing social instability resulting from the rapid increase in foreign workers and tourists.

During Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony for the new office, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized the importance to the nation’s economic growth of bringing in energy from overseas.

However, he also noted: “Some situations have emerged that cause Japanese people to feel a sense of unfairness and unease. The issues we face include dealing strictly with those who do not follow the rules and revising systems and policies that do not adequately correspond to the current situation surrounding foreigners.”

Specifically, he instructed the office to strictly enforce immigration controls, prevent the nonpayment of social insurance premiums and address the need for regulations on land transactions. He also called for it to get a clear picture of the situation regarding these issues and improve information sharing between the central and municipal governments.

At a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the office is planning to implement stricter measures in two specific areas: the system that allows drivers’ licenses obtained overseas to be converted into Japanese licenses, and the business manager visa, a residence status for foreign entrepreneurs starting businesses in Japan.

The strengthening of measures relating to foreign nationals is likely a response to the issue becoming a key point in the House of Councillors election, the voting for which concludes this Sunday, observers said.