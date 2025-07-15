Osaka Expo Boosts Diplomacy, Tourism, Business Growth; Prefecture Logged 4.99 Million Overnight Guests in April

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng speaks during an event held as part of China’s national day at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Osaka City on Friday.

The Osaka-Kansai Expo, in which 158 countries and regions are participating, has become a stage for diplomacy.

On Friday, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who came to Japan to attend China’s national day at the Expo, met with Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama. He reported that China had completed domestic preliminary procedures for implementing an agreement to resume imports of Japanese beef. He also discussed possibly lending out giant pandas.

Kings, presidents and other important figures have been arriving one after another to attend their countries’ respective national days — events in which each country showcases its traditions and culture — and by Sunday the number of dignitaries who had visited the Expo had reached 31.

Some royals and heads of state have also made side trips to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. According to the City of Hiroshima, five dignitaries, including the King of Denmark and the President of Hungary, have visited so far.

Business exchanges have been brisk as well. By the end of June, the Japan External Trade Organization had been asked by roughly 80 countries and regions to help arrange a total of 185 business seminars and meetings, a figure expected to approach 400 by the Expo’s close.

The economic benefits are already visible in the region. In April, Osaka Prefecture logged 4.99 million overnight guests — an increase of 3.2% over the same month last year — and its hotel room occupancy rate hit 81.3%, the highest in Japan.