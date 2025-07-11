China Set to Resume Importing Japanese Beef; Move Would Implement Agreement Reached in 2019
15:40 JST, July 11, 2025
A Japan-China agreement necessary to resume China’s imports of Japanese beef is expected to take effect soon, according to sources.
Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met in Osaka for about 30 minutes on Friday. Lifeng is believed to have explained the completion of China’s domestic procedures to put the agreement into effect. The Japanese side intended to hasten the completion of the procedures in order to resume beef exports to China at the earliest possible date.
China suspended imports of Japanese beef following an outbreak of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in Japan in September 2001. In November 2019, Japan and China signed a treaty on cooperation in animal health and quarantine, which stipulates bilateral cooperation on quarantine and other matters to strengthen control of animal diseases such as BSE and foot-and-mouth disease and to promote safe trade.
Although the agreement was signed to resume imports, China kept the agreement in abeyance for more than 5½ years, and imports have been suspended for about 24 years.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba requested the resumption of imports during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November. In December, the two countries’ foreign ministers agreed to resume talks on imports. After the agreement comes into effect, consultations on safety and quarantine are expected to be necessary, and Japan is expected to push for an early start of those talks.
Moriyama expressed his desire to “pave the way for exporting wagyu beef to China as soon as possible” at a meeting held by an LDP candidate for the upcoming House of Councillors election in Kagoshima on Thursday.
Moriyama is believed to have asked the Chinese vice premier for a fresh loan of giant pandas. Four pandas bred in Japan have been sent to China from Wakayama Prefecture, and two pandas at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo are scheduled to be sent to China in February.
He, a close aide to Xi, was visiting Japan to participate in China’s “National Day” scheduled on Friday at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo and met with Moriyama, who is chairman of the Japan-China Parliamentary Friendship Association.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will Learn From Ukraine War, International Cooperation
-
ASDF Transport Planes Arrive in Djibouti, Setting Up Evacuation of Japanese from Iran, Israel
-
Japan Survey Finds Only 22% of Respondents Trust U.S.; Significant Drop From Joint Poll After Election
-
Poll: Japan’s LDP Likely to Lose Seats in Proportional Representation Segment; DPFP, Sanseito Expected to Gain More Seats in Upper House
-
Upper House Election: 16 Constituencies See Head-to-head ‘Ruling vs Opposition’ Races; Opposition Parties More Coordinated than 3 Years Ago
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Carmakers’ Anxiety Grows as U.S. Tariff Talks Stall;Japan Exporters May Have No Choice But to Raise Prices