U.S. Tariff Letter Arrives at ‘Worst Possible Timing’ for Ruling Coalition; Opposition Parties Pounce

Itsunori Onodera, center, the chairperson of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council, speaks at a meeting of the LDP’s Comprehensive Response Headquarters for U.S. Tariff Measures at party headquarter Tuesday.

A letter from U.S. President Donald Trump notifying Japan of new U.S. tariff rates on the country is likely to affect the upcoming House of Councillors election. With no prospect of reaching an agreement in tariff negotiations with the United States soon, the ruling parties now find themselves in a difficult position.

Opposition parties are set to step up their offensive against the Liberal Democratic Party and LDP coalition partner Komeito, while seeking ways to respond to the ongoing “national crisis” that the duties are considered to be.

On Monday, Trump set a 25% tax on goods imported from Japan, as well as new tariff rates on 13 other nations that will go into effect on Aug. 1.

In April, Trump announced a 10% base tariff rate and additional amounts for most countries and regions. However, all but the base rate were subsequently suspended for 90 days, and that negotiating period ends Wednesday.

Asked about the impact of the latest U.S. move on the July 20 upper house election, Itsunori Onodera, the chairperson of the LDP Policy Research Council, said on Tuesday that he wants the government to take appropriate measures in line with Japan’s national interest. “This is not something to be discussed in relation to the election,” Onodera emphasized to reporters.

Prior to the press conference, it was confirmed at a meeting of the executive members of the LDP’s Comprehensive Response Headquarters for U.S. Tariff Measures that the group will work on measures to support domestic industries that will be affected by U.S. tariffs.

The ruling parities emphasized the fact that the deadline for the imposition of the additional tariff rates was extended to Aug. 1. Onodera said, for instance, “there is still time” to reach an agreement in future tariff negotiations. Former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi said, “We must make a deal to lower the tariff rates.”

However, even within the ruling parties, some feel there has simply been an extension of the deadline, and there are no signs of a breakthrough in tariff negotiations.

A former Cabinet member looked disturbed with the latest development and said, “The letter arrived when the administration led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is having a hard time before the election.”

An LDP executive member said, “It was the worst possible timing to receive the letter, and it was like giving fresh ammunition to the opposition.”

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito urged the LDP in a post on the X social media platform to swiftly provide accurate information to prevent anxiety among the public from spreading any further.

While denouncing the U.S. move, opposition parties are stepping up their criticism against the government in terms of its stance in the tariff negotiations as the upper house election nears.

Yoshihiko Noda, president of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, argued Tuesday that despite as many as seven visits to the United States by economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, the goals of the tariff negotiations have become even more distant.

“If Akazawa is not up to the task, the prime minister should take the lead in negotiations with Trump,” Noda said at a street speech in Sapporo.

In June, Noda decided not to submit a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet during a regular session of the Diet, citing the ongoing Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations.

“If the negotiations are not going well, we must bring about a change of government,” Noda told reporters after his speech in Sapporo.

“No results have been achieved [in the negotiations],” Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, told reporters in Toyama. “This will have a severe negative impact on the Japanese economy.”