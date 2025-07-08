PM Ishiba Discloses Receipt of Tariff Letter from Trump; Instructs Govt to Accelerate Negotiations with U.S. over Levies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters in Tokyo on June 13.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday instructed relevant Cabinet members to accelerate negotiations with the U.S. government, during a meeting of the comprehensive countermeasures headquarters over the United States’ tariffs on Japanese exports.

At the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ishiba disclosed that he officially received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump notifying him of the new U.S. tariff rates on Japan.

“It is very regrettable,” Ishiba said about the letter.

With Japan’s core industry of automobiles in mind, Ishiba explained, “There remain points about which Japan and the United States cannot compromise, and consequently we have not reached an agreement.”

However, Ishiba emphasized, “Progress has been made” in the negotiation process. He said the U.S. government noted that it is possible for the content of the letter to be reviewed.

After the meeting, Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office: “We will hold Japan-U.S. talks looking ahead to the new deadline in August. We aim to reach an agreement that can be beneficial for both Japan and the United States, while protecting our national interests.”

Ryosei Akazawa, the minister in charge of economic revitalization who is the lead negotiator in the bilateral talks, has visited the United States seven times since April, but the two governments still have not reached a compromise.

Therefore, a high-ranking Japanese government official said it will be difficult to reach an agreement by August.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto said the government will take steps to assist domestic industries, including the automotive industry, that will be impacted by the U.S. tariffs.

“While carefully watching the effect [of the tariffs], we will not hesitate to take necessary measures,” he said.