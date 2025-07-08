Govt to Establish Command Center for Dealing with Crimes, Other Issues Involving Foreign Nationals

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Tuesday a plan to establish an administrative office early next week to serve as a command center for strengthening measures to deal with crimes and other issues involving foreign nationals in the country.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, the new organization will be established within the Cabinet Secretariat and will take the lead in reviewing relevant systems and regulations across government ministries and agencies.

It will comprehensively review immigration and residence status management handled by the Immigration Services Agency; social security systems handled by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry; and tax management handled by the Finance Ministry, government officials said.

The government sees the need to introduce vitality from overseas for economic growth amid Japan’s rapidly declining population, and the prime minister instructed relevant ministers at a meeting with Cabinet members to take measures to realize “a society of harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals.”

Amid an increase in the number of foreign residents and visitors to Japan, there has been a series of incidents and accidents involving foreigners, as well as troubles within local communities due to disruptive behavior such as noise and bad driving manners. Inappropriate use of the medical insurance system has also been pointed out.

Against the backdrop of growing public concern, issues involving foreign nationals are suddenly emerging as a key issue for the upcoming House of Councillors election, which is scheduled on July 20. Some parties including the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito are calling for legislation and tighter regulations regarding foreigners, while the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party are emphasizing coexistence with foreigners.

Meanwhile, a senior government official said the government has also determined “stricter rules and institutional reforms are essential” amid growing burdens on local governments and rising public anxiety.