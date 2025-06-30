Nagoya City Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa Collapses During Press Conference Amid Flurry of Questions About Teachers’ Crimes of Taking Indecent Photos

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nagoya City Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa collapses during a regular press conference at the city hall at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

NAGOYA — Ichiro Hirosawa, 61, mayor of Nagoya City, collapsed during a press conference at the city hall at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

He was rushed to a local hospital and admitted. He is said to be in stable condition.

The press conference began at 10:30 a.m., and reporters asked a number of questions about the crime cases involving an elementary school teacher in the city and another teacher who allegedly took photos of female students’ underwear and shared the images and videos in a group chat on a social networking service.

According to a city official, the doctor who diagnosed Hirosawa said he was not suffering from any specific illness, but that he may have developed symptoms like a premonition of fainting due to the combination of daily fatigue, tension during the press conference and other factors.

As of yet, no substitute has been assigned to his duties.