Akazawa Talks with Lutnick over Phone Ahead of July 9 Deadline for Tariff Deal

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa

By Kentaro Kuroki / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

17:39 JST, June 30, 2025

WASHINGTON — Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who has been in Washington, spoke by phone twice with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Saturday about the tariff measures of President Donald Trump’s administration.

The phone talks followed an in-person meeting between Akazawa and Lutnick the previous day.

The two ministers are believed to have exchanged views on such matters as lowering tariffs on automobiles.

“Both sides reaffirmed their respective positions on the series of tariff measures … and engaged in a fruitful discussion on expanding trade between the two countries, non-tariff measures, and cooperation on economic security, among others,” the Japanese government said in a statement.

According to government sources, Akazawa has wrapped up his seventh round of talks in the United States. As there is a July 9 deadline looming for countries to reach a deal with the United States, Japan sought to have Akazawa meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Washington’s chief negotiator on the tariff issue, during Akazawa’s latest stay in the United States, but the meeting was never realized.

