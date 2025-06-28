Japan, U.S. Agree to Continuously Hold Tariff Talks; Akazawa Seemingly Considering Extending His Visit for Negotiations
16:18 JST, June 28, 2025
WASHINGTON — Japan and the United States agreed Friday to continuously hold a series of talks toward settling an agreement in the two countries’ tariff negotiations with July 9, the day considered to be the critical date, approaching.
July 9 marks the end of the pause on “reciprocal tariffs” imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
In Friday’s hour-long meeting, Ryosei Akazawa, the minister in charge of economic revitalization, held a seventh round of ministerial-level talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington.
According to the Japanese government’s announcement, both Tokyo and Washington reaffirmed their position on tariff measures during the meeting. As in previous talks, the Japanese side is believed to have sought a common ground, including a review of reciprocal tariffs on automobiles, the main focus of the talks.
The announcement did not mention a schedule for future negotiations including those on and after July 9.
Akazawa also is believed to have sought an opportunity to hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who serves as chief negotiator for the United States, during the visit. Akazawa seemed to be considering extending his visit, which originally was scheduled to end Saturday.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will Learn From Ukraine War, International Cooperation
-
Japan Should Avoid Solely Relying on U.S., Engage in Global Diplomacy; Strong Ties with Like-Minded Nations is Vital
-
Govt Sets 2025 Intellectual Property Strategy; Aims to Maximize Japan’s Capital Such as Anime, Manga, Games
-
Singapore Diplomat Bilahari Kausikan Says U.S. Has Long-term Competitive Strategy with China
-
ASDF Transport Planes Arrive in Djibouti, Setting Up Evacuation of Japanese from Iran, Israel
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert