Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#Trump Tariffs

Japan, U.S. Agree to Continuously Hold Tariff Talks; Akazawa Seemingly Considering Extending His Visit for Negotiations

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ryosei Akazawa, the minister in charge of economic revitalization, is seen at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Thursday.

By Kentaro Kuroki and Hiroyuki Tanaka Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writers

16:18 JST, June 28, 2025

WASHINGTON — Japan and the United States agreed Friday to continuously hold a series of talks toward settling an agreement in the two countries’ tariff negotiations with July 9, the day considered to be the critical date, approaching.

July 9 marks the end of the pause on “reciprocal tariffs” imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In Friday’s hour-long meeting, Ryosei Akazawa, the minister in charge of economic revitalization, held a seventh round of ministerial-level talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington.

According to the Japanese government’s announcement, both Tokyo and Washington reaffirmed their position on tariff measures during the meeting. As in previous talks, the Japanese side is believed to have sought a common ground, including a review of reciprocal tariffs on automobiles, the main focus of the talks.

The announcement did not mention a schedule for future negotiations including those on and after July 9.

Akazawa also is believed to have sought an opportunity to hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who serves as chief negotiator for the United States, during the visit. Akazawa seemed to be considering extending his visit, which originally was scheduled to end Saturday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING