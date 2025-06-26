Former Abe Faction of Japan’s LDP Dissolved; Only Aso Faction Remains Within Party

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Liberal Democratic Party Headquarters

The former Abe faction of the Liberal Democratic Party, also known as Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, was officially dissolved on Wednesday.

The faction, formerly led by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, submitted an application to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to disband as a political group.

It is the fifth LDP faction to dissolve following the former Moriyama, Kishida, Motegi and Nikai factions, which were disbanded following the political funds scandal. Most members who failed to report funds they received in their income reports belonged to the former Abe faction.

The Aso faction, the only remaining faction within the party, has decided to continue, saying that there were no failures in reporting the faction’s

