Japan Foreign Minister Iwaya Holds Brief Discussion with U.S. Foreign Secretary Rubio; Both Pledge to Support Tariff Negotiations

Reuters

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya delivers a speech during a joint statement with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured) on the sidelines of NATO summit in The Hague on Tuesday.

THE HAGUE — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday and agreed to support the ministerial-level negotiations on tariffs between the two countries.

Iwaya and Rubio met for about 10 minutes at The Hague, where the NATO summit was held. The two also confirmed that they would continue to communicate closely to maintain the ceasefire between Iran an Israel.

Before that, Iwaya also met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday and agreed to advance collaborations to strengthen the foundations of the defense industry through technical cooperation that could be used in areas such as developing defense equipment.