Japan PM: Tackling Soaring Prices to Be Main Issue in Election; Ishiba Avoided Clearly Stating Whether Ruling Coalition Will Be Expanded

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Monday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba revealed his intentions on Monday to make economic growth and tackling soaring prices the main issues for the House of Councillors election set to be held in July.

Ishiba, who is also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said a victory in the election would be maintaining the majority in the upper house.

“I would like to appeal to the voters the three pillars: a robust economy, a prosperous life and a stable Japan,” Ishiba said at a press conference after the end of the 217th regular Diet session on Sunday.

Regarding the economy, Ishiba stressed that he aims to realize a gross domestic product surpassing ¥1 quadrillion by 2040 and increase the average income by more than 50%.

He also said he will support wage increases over five years with a ¥60 trillion package and will also provide a ¥20,000 cash handout for most adults and ¥40,000 per child and adults with low income.

However, Ishiba avoided clearly stating whether he would dissolve the House of Representatives or expand the framework for the ruling coalition after the upper house election to resolve the issue of the LDP and Komeito being a minority ruling bloc.

Ishiba said he did not want to speculate, but said, “There will be no expansion of our ruling coalition based on an agreement on just a single item.”

With the volatility in the Middle East, there was a concern about the possibility that Iran might close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital sea lane for crude oil.

Asked whether closing the strait would be subject to the exercise of the right to collective self-defense, Ishiba said: “It is important to see whether the situation would be regarded as an attack on our country. Japan will stick to its previous stance.”

On the ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations, Ishiba said he would emphasize Japan’s investment in the United States and seek a “mutually beneficial agreement, while ensuring Japan’s national interest.”