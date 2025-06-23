Hayashi: U.S. Strikes on Iran Were Show of Determination
14:00 JST, June 23, 2025
The United States’ airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities were a “demonstration of its determination to stop [Iran] from obtaining nuclear weapons while seeking an early solution to the situation,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.
“Up to now, the United States has been sincerely seeking dialogue [with Iran],” Hayashi added.
