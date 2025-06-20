Ishiba Calls for Close Communication with S. Korea; 2 Countries Celebrate 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Japan-South Korea diplomatic relations in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for closer communication between Japan and South Korea during a ceremony to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ normalization of diplomatic relations on Thursday.

At the ceremony, held by the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo, Ishiba said, “Because the strategic environment surrounding Japan and South Korea has become increasingly severe, we should join hands and take a new step toward a better future.”

On June 22, 1965, the two countries signed the Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea as well as the Agreement on the Settlement of Problems concerning Property and Claims and on Economic Cooperation, laying the foundation for the normalization of diplomatic relations.

Along with Japan’s economic cooperation worth $500 million in grants and loans, the agreement, which settled the issue of prewar claims, supported South Korea’s economic growth. However, disputes over the scope of the agreement led to a resurgence of historical problems.

“There have been various situations up to today,” the prime minister said.

Apparently with the treaty and agreement in mind, he added, “We must continue close communication to ensure the stable development of bilateral relations based on the foundation that has been built so far.”

Ishiba and South Korea’s new President Lee Jae-myung held their first in-person meeting in Canada on Tuesday local time. Ishiba mentioned the meeting, saying they had “meaningful discussions.” He also expressed his desire to expand the “base of cooperation” on common issues such as regional development.

The ceremony was attended by Cabinet members, such as Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, as well as former prime ministers Fumio Kishida and Yoshihide Suga. The attendance of such figures is meant to be Japan’s “message of its emphasis on South Korea,” according to a government source.