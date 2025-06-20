Ishiba Calls for Close Communication with S. Korea; 2 Countries Celebrate 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties
15:07 JST, June 20, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for closer communication between Japan and South Korea during a ceremony to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ normalization of diplomatic relations on Thursday.
At the ceremony, held by the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo, Ishiba said, “Because the strategic environment surrounding Japan and South Korea has become increasingly severe, we should join hands and take a new step toward a better future.”
On June 22, 1965, the two countries signed the Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea as well as the Agreement on the Settlement of Problems concerning Property and Claims and on Economic Cooperation, laying the foundation for the normalization of diplomatic relations.
Along with Japan’s economic cooperation worth $500 million in grants and loans, the agreement, which settled the issue of prewar claims, supported South Korea’s economic growth. However, disputes over the scope of the agreement led to a resurgence of historical problems.
“There have been various situations up to today,” the prime minister said.
Apparently with the treaty and agreement in mind, he added, “We must continue close communication to ensure the stable development of bilateral relations based on the foundation that has been built so far.”
Ishiba and South Korea’s new President Lee Jae-myung held their first in-person meeting in Canada on Tuesday local time. Ishiba mentioned the meeting, saying they had “meaningful discussions.” He also expressed his desire to expand the “base of cooperation” on common issues such as regional development.
The ceremony was attended by Cabinet members, such as Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, as well as former prime ministers Fumio Kishida and Yoshihide Suga. The attendance of such figures is meant to be Japan’s “message of its emphasis on South Korea,” according to a government source.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will Learn From Ukraine War, International Cooperation
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic Security, National Security Are Tied
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in Japan-U.S. Tariff Negotiations; But Industry Concerns Exist
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya