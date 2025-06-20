Ishiba Strives to Bridge Divide Between U.S., Europe; Takes Neutral Stance to Avoid Impact on Tariff Negotiations

Masamine Kawaguchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba holds a press conference for Japanese and foreign media in Calgary on Tuesday.

BANFF, Canada — Throughout the latest Group of Seven meeting, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was trying to act as a bridge between Europe and the United States, offering support to U.S. President Donald Trump in order to avoid negative repercussions on Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations.

Ishiba concluded his first G7 summit meeting in Canada and returned to Japan on a government-owned aircraft on Wednesday.

“The G7 has worked together despite differences in national positions, and its value is evident,” Ishiba said at a press conference with domestic and foreign reporters after the summit.

According to government officials, several European countries expressed concerns about the United States’ “America First” policy during first-day discussions on international affairs and the economy, which Trump attended.

However, Ishiba refrained from criticizing the United States and limited his comments to general issues, such as emphasizing the importance of free trade in relation to tariff issues. Regarding the conflict between Israel and Iran, Ishiba showed consideration for the pro-Israel United States and said that Iran’s nuclear weapon development was behind the conflict.

“The division between the United States and Europe is deep-rooted,” Ishiba reportedly told those in his group. “That’s precisely why it’s important to send a message to make Trump feel that ‘Japan understands me.’”

Avoiding rifts among G7 members is a top-priority for Japan, which as its only Asian member is pushing for its involvement in the Indo-Pacific region to be increased. During the discussions, Ishiba explained to his fellow G7 leaders the moves China is making in stepping up its hegemonic actions and about how North Korea is pushing ahead with its nuclear and missile development and called for a united response on the issues.

Ishiba met with the current leaders of Germany and Canada for the first time and focused on building personal relationships with them, agreeing to strengthen security cooperation. In talks with some of the countries present, they are said to have agreed not to allow the United States to become isolated.

Ishiba is scheduled to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in the Netherlands on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to stay in the tough position between the United States and Europe.