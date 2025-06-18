Ishiba, Zelenskyy Agree to Cooperate on Ukrainian Situation in Their 1st Meeting; Japan Pledges Continued Support
16:23 JST, June 18, 2025
BANFF, Canada — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to continue to work closely over the situation in Ukraine and strengthen bilateral relations, in their first face-to-face meeting that took place in Kananaskis, Western Canada, on Tuesday afternoon.
The about-30-minute meeting was held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit.
“A lasting peace in Ukraine should be brought about as soon as possible,” Ishiba said at the beginning of their meeting, conveying his intention to work closely with the G7 nations to support Ukraine, which is facing Russia’s aggression.
Japan has so far provided Ukraine with more than $12 billion (about \1.75 trillion) in financial aid, and Ishiba expressed his intention to continue to support the country. He also indicated that Japan will hold an international conference on dealing with landmines in Ukraine on Oct. 22.
Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Japan’s support and explained the current situation of the war and future prospects.
