Japan PM Ishiba, S. Korea President Lee Agree on Reciprocal Visits; 1st Meeting for Leaders on Sidelines of G7 Summit

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung before their talks in Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday.

KANANASKIS/BANFF, Canada — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung agreed on Tuesday to develop stable bilateral relations through close communication, including reciprocal visits by leaders.

They met for the first time on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada.

The two leaders also confirmed their efforts to deepen cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea in dealing with issues including North Korea.

At the outset of the about 30-minute talks, Ishiba told Lee, “This is a memorable year as it marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties [between Japan and South Korea].”

Ishiba added, “I hope that collaboration and cooperation between Japan and South Korea will become a huge driving force for the benefit of the region and the world” through the strengthening of relations between leaders and exchanges in the private sector.

In response, Lee said, “As the trade environment and international relations are becoming increasingly difficult, I believe cooperation between South Korea and Japan as complementary partners will bring benefits in many areas for each other.”

Lee apparently made the comment with the tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in mind.

Lee also told Ishiba, “I hope that South Korea and Japan will develop better relations in a future-oriented manner.”

According to an announcement by the South Korean government, Ishiba and Lee agreed on their efforts to strengthen cooperation to deal with geopolitical crises, including North Korean issues.

At a press conference after the talks, Ishiba said, “Under the current strategic environment, Japan-South Korea relations has become more important.”