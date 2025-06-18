Japan PM Ishiba, S. Korea President Lee Agree on Reciprocal Visits; 1st Meeting for Leaders on Sidelines of G7 Summit
15:46 JST, June 18, 2025
KANANASKIS/BANFF, Canada — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung agreed on Tuesday to develop stable bilateral relations through close communication, including reciprocal visits by leaders.
They met for the first time on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada.
The two leaders also confirmed their efforts to deepen cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea in dealing with issues including North Korea.
At the outset of the about 30-minute talks, Ishiba told Lee, “This is a memorable year as it marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties [between Japan and South Korea].”
Ishiba added, “I hope that collaboration and cooperation between Japan and South Korea will become a huge driving force for the benefit of the region and the world” through the strengthening of relations between leaders and exchanges in the private sector.
In response, Lee said, “As the trade environment and international relations are becoming increasingly difficult, I believe cooperation between South Korea and Japan as complementary partners will bring benefits in many areas for each other.”
Lee apparently made the comment with the tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in mind.
Lee also told Ishiba, “I hope that South Korea and Japan will develop better relations in a future-oriented manner.”
According to an announcement by the South Korean government, Ishiba and Lee agreed on their efforts to strengthen cooperation to deal with geopolitical crises, including North Korean issues.
At a press conference after the talks, Ishiba said, “Under the current strategic environment, Japan-South Korea relations has become more important.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
Eto Dismissed as Japan’s Agricultural Minister; Chosen Successor Koizumi Vows to Tackle High Rice Prices (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic Security, National Security Are Tied
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya