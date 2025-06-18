Ishiba: Iran Must Never Be Allowed to Develop Nuclear Weapons
12:23 JST, June 18, 2025
CALGARY, Canada — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, speaking about the tense situation in the Middle East, emphasized the importance of diplomacy. “Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons,” he said, during a press conference held in Calgary on Tuesday after the conclusion of this year’s meeting of the Group of Seven advanced nations.
Ishiba held a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of six countries on the sidelines of the G7 summit. “I was able to build personal relationships of trust” with the leaders, Ishiba said.
He also said, “We will devote our utmost efforts to diplomacy aimed at deepening multi-layered cooperation with our allies and like-minded nations in order to safeguard Japan’s independence and peace and protect the lives of its people.”
On the issue of the Japan-U.S. talks on U.S. tariff measures, Ishiba said, “We will continue to actively coordinate with the United States to achieve an agreement that protects Japan’s national interests and is beneficial to both countries.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
Eto Dismissed as Japan’s Agricultural Minister; Chosen Successor Koizumi Vows to Tackle High Rice Prices (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic Security, National Security Are Tied
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya