Ishiba: Iran Must Never Be Allowed to Develop Nuclear Weapons

Masamine Kawaguchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba holds a press conference in Calgary, Canada, on Tuesday after the close of the G7 summit.

CALGARY, Canada — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, speaking about the tense situation in the Middle East, emphasized the importance of diplomacy. “Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons,” he said, during a press conference held in Calgary on Tuesday after the conclusion of this year’s meeting of the Group of Seven advanced nations.

Ishiba held a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of six countries on the sidelines of the G7 summit. “I was able to build personal relationships of trust” with the leaders, Ishiba said.

He also said, “We will devote our utmost efforts to diplomacy aimed at deepening multi-layered cooperation with our allies and like-minded nations in order to safeguard Japan’s independence and peace and protect the lives of its people.”

On the issue of the Japan-U.S. talks on U.S. tariff measures, Ishiba said, “We will continue to actively coordinate with the United States to achieve an agreement that protects Japan’s national interests and is beneficial to both countries.”