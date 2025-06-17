Trump Sees Possible Trade Pact with ‘Tough’ Japan, Says EU Not Offering Fair Deal
18:32 JST, June 17, 2025
WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was a chance of a trade deal with Japan ,but said Tokyo was being “tough” and said the European Union was not yet offering a fair deal in trade talks between the United States and the 27-nation bloc.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on the way back from attending a meeting of G7 leaders, Trump said also said pharmaceutical tariffs were coming very soon and noted that Canada would pay to be part of his “golden dome” project.
