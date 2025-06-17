Hot word :

Trump Sees Possible Trade Pact with ‘Tough’ Japan, Says EU Not Offering Fair Deal

Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after departing early from the the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington, June 17, 2025.

Reuters

18:32 JST, June 17, 2025

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was a chance of a trade deal with Japan ,but said Tokyo was being “tough” and said the European Union was not yet offering a fair deal in trade talks between the United States and the 27-nation bloc.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on the way back from attending a meeting of G7 leaders, Trump said also said pharmaceutical tariffs were coming very soon and noted that Canada would pay to be part of his “golden dome” project.

