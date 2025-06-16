Japan’s Ishiba Arrives in Canada for G7 Summit
10:49 JST, June 16, 2025
CALGARY (Jiji Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrived at Calgary International Airport in western Canada on Sunday to attend a two-day Group of Seven summit from Monday.
The meeting in Kananaskis will be the first G7 summit to be attended by Ishiba, who took office in October last year.
With China and Russia beefing up hegemonic moves, Ishiba plans to emphasize that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable, hoping to encourage European nations and the United States to boost their involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.
Ishiba is slated to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the meeting of leaders of the seven major industrialized nations.
With Japanese chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in negotiations over U.S. high tariffs imposed on Japanese imports, attention is on whether Ishiba and Trump will be able to announce some form of an outcome on the issue.
On Monday, Ishiba is set to hold meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and others.
A meeting between Ishiba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, invited to the G7 summit, is scheduled for Tuesday. Arrangements are also underway for the Japanese leader to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
