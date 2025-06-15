Akazawa Holds Telephone Talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary; Negotiations Continue Ahead of Japan-U.S. Summit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ryosei Akazawa, minister in charge of economic revitalization, speaks to reporters in Washington on Friday.

WASHINGTON — Ryosei Akazawa, minister in charge of economic revitalization, held telephone talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for about 30 minutes on Saturday.

It was the second consecutive day that Akazawa, who was visiting the United States for negotiations over U.S. President Trump’s tariff policy, spoke with Lutnick following an in-person meeting on Friday.

The Japanese and U.S. governments intend to negotiate right up until the meeting between Prime Minster Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit to be held in Canada from Sunday to Tuesday.

“To realize an agreement that is beneficial for both Japan and the United States, [Akazawa] had a very deep discussion [with Lutnick] and searched for a way to reach a deal,” the Japanese government said about Saturday’s phone call in a statement.