Japan Should Avoid Solely Relying on U.S., Engage in Global Diplomacy; Strong Ties with Like-Minded Nations is Vital

Shotaro Yachi, former secretary general of the National Security Secretariat, said in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun that Japan should not rely solely on the United States, but instead increasingly reach out to build stronger ties with other like-minded nations.

The following is excerpted from Yachi’s remarks in an interview conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer Yuta Abe.

Tariffs have been used as a tool intended to resolve trade and economic disputes since the 19th century. The international community became divided into economic blocks through the imposition of high tariffs during the period between World War I and World War II. We must deal with contemporary problems by learning lessons from those bitter experiences.

Japan has constantly championed free trade. Continuing the free flow of trade will also benefit nations around the world. During negotiations with the United States over its tariff measures, adopting an approach of seeking respite [from the levies] only for Japan is not the way to go.

Japan has been instrumental in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, from which the United States has pulled out. Many nations feel they could be left in a tight spot unless Japan exercises leadership in the political and economic realms. It should be possible to search for areas of cooperation between TPP member nations and the European Union.

With regard to the United States, sincerely dealing with issues raised by President Donald Trump will be crucial. This means not sidestepping these issues or attempting to divert attention to other matters. Instead, Japan must face up to these issues head-on and directly explain Japan’s position and circumstances. Trump likes making deals and prizes tangible benefits, so Japan will need to conduct sensible discussions grounded in reality.

Take, for instance, the purchase of defense equipment from the United States. Japan should not take up this idea simply to eliminate the trade deficit. Buying such hardware from the United States during the process of strengthening Japan’s defense capabilities might, in the end, become a useful bargaining chip to some extent, but our thinking must be that we purchase items Japan needs. The nation’s contribution to the cost of stationing U.S. military forces in Japan is already above the international standard.

In a bid to bolster Japan’s defense capabilities, the government plans to increase its expenditure on security-related costs, including defense spending, to 2% of gross domestic product. Even if the nation ultimately exceeds that figure, it should not initially set out to reach 3% as a given, as some officials in the U.S. government have demanded.

The United States still possesses the world’s most powerful military and strongest economy. However, it is undeniable that other countries will start to catch up, and U.S. national power and international standing is declining in relative terms. The United States also might have grown tired of providing a giant market for other countries and shouldering the burden of defending those nations.

As we look at the international situation, Japan should not stick to the conventional “U.S.-centric approach” that assumed everything would be fine provided it stayed on good terms with Washington. Instead, Japan needs to start reaching out more to other nations. While the premise that the Japan-U.S. alliance remains the foundation of Japan’s diplomacy remains, it is vital that Japan builds strong relations with like-minded European nations, Australia, India, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and countries of the Global South. This would be in line with the “diplomacy with a global perspective” advocated by the cabinet of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Yachi, 81, completed his master’s degree at the University of Tokyo. He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1969 and held posts including head of the Foreign Policy Bureau and vice foreign minister before being appointed as the first secretary general of the National Security Secretariat, an entity launched in 2014 during the second administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He held that role until 2019. Yachi currently is chairman of the Fujitsu Future Studies Center think tank.