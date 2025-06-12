Japan Party Leaders Face Off Over No-Confidence Motion; Opposition Hesitant Amid Tariff Negotiations With U.S.

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, and Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda participate in the party leader debate at the Diet in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A tense standoff took place during a debate between party leaders in the Diet on Wednesday as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition party grappled with a potential no-confidence motion against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Ishiba, who also serves as LDP president, and Yoshihiko Noda, president of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, waged a war of nerves at the final party leader debate of the current Diet session.

Noda took a confrontational stance, despite appearing inclined to forgo the no-confidence motion, but he lacked vigor. This highlighted his struggle to keep the CDPJ at an appropriate distance from the government and the ruling bloc.

Arguments lacked depth

During the debate, Noda emphasized measures to combat rising prices. He asserted that the approach taken by Ishiba Cabinet’s tended to “understand the issues but either postpones [taking steps] or does nothing.”

However, Noda noticeably lacked depth in the pursuit of individual issues.

He pressed for the consumption tax rate on food to be reduced to 0%, which is one of the CDPJ’s campaign pledges for the House of Councillors election.

However, Ishiba rejected a possible tax cut, saying: “Mr. Noda understands the significance of the consumption tax better than anyone. I respect him as a politician.”

Noda questioned Ishiba about the Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, asking, “Is there a prospect of reaching an agreement on main points?” Ishiba remained unruffled and responded: “We are making progress one step at a time. Ultimately, [U.S.] President [Donald Trump] will make the decision.”

Noda wavering

Noda failed to fully commit to a confrontational stance, as he hesitated about submitting a no-confidence motion.

The CDPJ has submitted no-confidence motions in ordinary Diet sessions every year since 2018, except in 2020, when priority was given to COVID-19 countermeasures.

Under a minority government, the opposition can pass such a motion if it is united. Normally, this would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the opposition to bring about a change of government.

Noda had hinted at submitting a motion but began to waver, questioning whether such a political decision was appropriate amid ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, which is considered a national crisis.

If Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations continue even after their bilateral summit meeting — scheduled on the sideline of the Group of Seven summit from Sunday to Tuesday — the CDPJ could face public criticism if a political vacuum emerges from the passage of a no-confidence motion. Furthermore, if the tariff negotiations are successful, that would also make it difficult for the party to submit such a motion.

On the other hand, there are simmering voices within the CDPJ to demonstrate a more aggressive and confrontational stance by submitting the motion. Noda had even told aides before the party leader debate that he was genuinely struggling with the decision of whether to submit the motion.

Avoiding dissolution

If a no-confidence motion is submitted, some within the government and the LDP believe the House of Representatives should be dissolved without a vote on the motion. But junior coalition partner Komeito opposes holding simultaneous elections for both houses.

Nevertheless, if a no-confidence motion passes, Ishiba would have no choice but to either dissolve the lower house or see his Cabinet resign en masse. Many within the ruling party believe there would be no option but dissolution if it passed.

The prime minister wants to avoid the political vacuum caused by dissolution, and intends to courteously respond to talks between the ruling and opposition party leaders on tariff negotiations around the time of the G7 Summit. Ishiba is trying to save face for Noda while hoping the CDPJ will not submit the motion.