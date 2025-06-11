Prime Minister Ishiba Rejects Cutting Consumption Tax; Says He Feels ‘Sense of Crisis’ Over Rising Prices
20:35 JST, June 11, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, at a debate between party leaders on Wednesday evening, rejected the idea of reducing the consumption tax rate amid rising prices. This is the third and likely final debate between party leaders during the current session of the Diet.
Yoshihiko Noda, the president of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, asked how Ishiba, the president of the Liberal Democratic Party, will deal with rising prices, pressing him to reduce the consumption tax rate on foodstuffs.
Ishiba said, “I share your sense of crisis about rising prices, but I don’t agree [with your idea].”
Japan Innovation Party leader Seiji Maehara and Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki also faced off with Ishiba, discussing reform of the social security system and other topics.
