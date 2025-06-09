Hot word :

Japan Prime Minister Speaks With New South Korean Leader; Phone Call Represents First Talks Since Lee’s Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:16 JST, June 9, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held telephone talks with new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung for about 25 minutes on Monday.

It was the first conversation between the two since Lee was elected president.

They are believed to have confirmed that Japan, the United States and South Korea need to cooperate in diplomatic and security fields, according to diplomatic sources.

