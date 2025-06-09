Japan Prime Minister Speaks With New South Korean Leader; Phone Call Represents First Talks Since Lee’s Election
16:16 JST, June 9, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held telephone talks with new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung for about 25 minutes on Monday.
It was the first conversation between the two since Lee was elected president.
They are believed to have confirmed that Japan, the United States and South Korea need to cooperate in diplomatic and security fields, according to diplomatic sources.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic Security, National Security Are Tied
-
LDP to Forgo Compiling Selective Surname Bill During Current Diet Session
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket