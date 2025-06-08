Japan, U.S. to Continue Tariff Negotiations; Progress Made, but No Agreement Reached
12:57 JST, June 8, 2025
WASHINGTON — Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa had a series of talks with U.S. government officials in Washington on Friday as Japan seeks a review of all tariff measures imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
“The discussions have progressed,” Akazawa told reporters after the talks. However, he added, “We haven’t found common ground.”
Akazawa indicated that Japan would continue to negotiate with the United States with the aim of reaching an agreement at a Japan-U.S. summit on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit scheduled in mid-June.
On Friday, Akazawa met for 45 minutes with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is heading the U.S. side in the tariff negotiations. Only a small number of people including interpreters are reported to have attended the meeting. Akazawa also met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for 110 minutes.
In the fifth round of ministerial-level talks, Akazawa strongly demanded the elimination of the U.S. tariffs. The two sides also discussed an expansion of trade, non-tariff barriers and cooperation on economic security.
For Japan, elimination of the tariffs is a prerequisite for an agreement. The government has made proposals such as expanding imports of U.S. agricultural products and reviewing non-tariff barriers for automobile imports. Japan is also considering cooperating with the United States to strengthen supply chains for rare earths and other materials, with China in mind.
Admitting that there is a difference in views between the Japanese and U.S. governments, Akazawa said, “We will keep working hard to reach an agreement that is beneficial to both countries.” However, he did not mention the future schedule for the tariff negotiations.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Saturday that he planned to meet with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit that starts in Canada on June 15. “I will appreciate if the tariff negotiations make some progress by that time,” Ishiba said to reporters in Gunma Prefecture. “If they don’t, Japan will not rush to reach an agreement at the sacrifice of national interests.”
Ishiba had been considering visiting the United States to meet with Trump immediately before the G7 summit. However, with the recent ministerial-level negotiations having failed to bridge the gap between Japan and the United States, some Japanese government officials now believe that it is more likely that the meeting will take place in Canada.
