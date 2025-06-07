Japan Agriculture Minister Says Govt Mulling Importing Rice; Ishiba Says Have to Take Necessary Measures to ‘Steadily Supply Rice’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi speaks at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Friday.

The government is considering importing rice as an emergency measure in case its stockpiled rice runs out, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

If rice is imported, it will be the first time since 1993-94, when rice was imported from Thailand and other countries due to a poor domestic harvest resulting from bad weather.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba did not rule out the possibility when asked at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Friday.

“We’re expected to take any necessary measures to steadily supply rice to the people,” Ishiba said.

Of the 900,000 tons of stockpiled rice, the government has so far released or plans to release 610,000 tons.

“If necessary, we won’t limit the amount we release,” Koizumi said.

Koizumi said he is considering taking advantage of the duty-free rice import quota called “minimum access.”

“I want to have all options available, including importing rice as an emergency measure,” Koizumi said. “We will discuss everything, including measures that have been considered off the table, to stabilize the price of rice.”