World Leaders Must Urge Trump to Adjust Course on Trade, Says Ex-Vice Foreign Minister for Japan

Former Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori believes leaders must speak up and urge U.S. President Donald Trump to adjust his policies during negotiations.

The following is excerpted from Mori’s remarks in an interview conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer Kenta Kamimura.

Many of U.S. President Donald Trump’s most basic arguments, such as his view that it is unfair for the United States to keep singlehandedly supporting the international order, are understandable. However, the measures he has unleashed in rapid succession so far have been too high-handed, even compared to his first term.

Nobody in Trump’s inner circle will object to his whims. Trump’s confidence must have soared after the results of last year’s federal elections, which resulted in Republicans clinching the presidency and a majority in both houses of Congress. Narrowly surviving an assassination attempt also appears to have left Trump driven by a feeling of invincibility and a sense that he was “chosen by God.”

Trump’s rollout of sweeping tariffs also probably stemmed from his assumption that nations around the world would simply give in and acquiesce to his demands.

However, the reality has not been so straightforward. China naturally pushed back by slapping high tariffs on U.S. imports and restricting exports of rare earths. In addition, Russia, European countries and even Japan have not simply gone along with Trump’s demands, so the prospects on the tariff issue remain unclear.

Amid all this, Trump recently adjusted his policy course in some cases, such as by postponing the introduction of additional tariffs. Although Trump charged into this issue feeling that he was all-powerful, it is possible that, when confronted with reality, he will be flexible and change direction.

Should that be the case, Trump also might realize that his raft of tariffs on U.S. allies and friendly nations is ultimately weakening the United States. For instance, the United States unveiled a plan for particularly high tariffs on Vietnam and Cambodia. This was intended to prevent China from exporting its goods via those countries. However, it will not be in the U.S. national interest if those nations distance themselves from the United States.

When communicating with Trump, it is important for leaders to be considerate of his basic thinking but encourage him to “become aware” of specific policy points. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was able to forge a close relationship with Trump because no matter how far-fetched Trump’s assertions were, Abe respected them as the statements of a president chosen by the American people; he accepted them head-on. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has adopted a similar approach when dealing with Trump and is steadily building a personal relationship with the president.

On a slightly different topic, Japan and the United States have been having the same discussions on auto exports and imports for decades. I was surprised when Trump cited as an example of Japan’s nontariff barriers a test in which a bowling ball is dropped on a car’s hood. The United States made this same claim when I was a negotiator more than 10 years ago. I carefully explained the situation to my U.S. counterparts, and they accepted the truth right there and withdrew their claim.

Over the past few decades, Japan has done everything it can to eliminate the trade imbalance. During the upcoming negotiations, the Japanese delegation must listen closely to what Trump has to say, and be prepared to push back tenaciously against any irrational statements.

Mori, 64, is a graduate of the University of Tokyo’s Faculty of Law. He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1983. From 2015, he held posts including director general of the North American Affairs Bureau and vice foreign minister. He was stationed at the Japanese Embassy in the United States from 2010 to 2013 and was a negotiator in talks with the United States about Japan joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. Mori has been an adviser to the Foreign Ministry since August 2023.