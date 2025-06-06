Japan, Guatemala to Upgrade Ties to Strategic Partnership
15:28 JST, June 6, 2025
Japan and Guatemala are likely to upgrade their bilateral relationship to be strategic partners that share fundamental values such as the rule of law and democracy.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo are expected to reach an agreement during talks set to be held soon, according to multiple Japanese government sources.
Japan seeks to strengthen its relationship with Guatemala, which maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan, with the aim of realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China’s growing influence in Central and South America.
The two countries are coordinating on talks between their leaders during Arevalo’s visit to Japan from Sunday to Wednesday.
