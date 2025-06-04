Japan Wary of S. Korea’s New President Changing Diplomatic Course; Lee Has Shown Uncompromising Stance Toward Japan on Historical Issues

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

The Japanese government is paying close attention to the foreign and security policies of newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

While bilateral ties dramatically improved under the administration of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japan is now wary of the possibility that the new left-leaning administration could shift South Korea’s diplomatic course.

“South Korea is an important neighbor and a partner we should work with,” said Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya at a press conference on Tuesday. “Considering the current security environment, the importance of Japan-South Korea ties and Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation will not change at all.”

Iwaya indicated that Japan intends to strengthen relations with the new administration as well.

Lee, the former leader of the left-leaning Democratic Party, the largest opposition party, has shown an uncompromising stance toward Japan on historical and territorial issues.

Many think that the same kind of relationship Japan had with South Korea during the Yoon administration cannot be expected, a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

With Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Russia and North Korea becoming closer, and the introduction of tariffs by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the security environment has drastically changed since South Korea’s last left-leaning administration, which was led by Moon Jae-in.

In this respect, the importance of Japan-South Korea relations will only increase under the next administration.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea, and exchange programs are being held.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hopes to establish a relationship with Lee based on mutual trust by speaking with him at various meetings, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, which Japan and South Korea are invited and Ishiba is considering attending later this month.

Strengthening exchanges

Ishiba said Wednesday he hopes to promote exchanges between Japan and South Korea.

“This year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea, and we would like to further strengthen exchanges between the two countries,” Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“A meeting should be held as soon as possible,” he added.