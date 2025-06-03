Akira Amari: Japan Will Remain ‘Best Partner, Closest Ally of U.S.’ as Negotiations Continue Over Trump’s Tariffs



Japan will remain the best partner of the United States and act as a bulwark against hegemonic nations, according to former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Akira Amari, 75.

The following is excerpted from an interview with Amari conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer Ryosuke Okada.

Japan is the largest foreign owner of U.S. Treasury bonds, which could become a choke point for the United States as that can allow Japan to assert control in that realm. China is making the United States worry that it might sell off a bunch of U.S. bonds, but there will be no such worry coming from Tokyo. Japan will continue to firmly support the credibility of the U.S. economy.

Japan serves as a frontline base for the United States’ trust and power, acting as a bulwark against hegemonic nations such as China and Russia. It is crucial that people in the U.S. President Trump’s inner circle understand the importance of Japan-U.S. relations.

For Trump, the most important thing is probably be that he is able to say that he did what no one else could do. It is also important for Japan to provide answers that the United States can accept in areas in which Washington finds particularly unfair.

I worked with the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry to examine non-tariff barriers pointed out by the U.S. trade representative. We studied how Japan should respond to each of the U.S. claims and how far we could go in the negotiations before submitting the list of the items to Ryosei Akazawa, the minister in charge of economic revitalization, ahead of tariff negotiations with U.S. officials.

Additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles as well as steel and aluminum products must be abolished. Increasing imports of U.S. biofuels can be an option to offset the U.S. trade deficit in these areas.

However, it is impossible to eliminate the U.S. trade deficit with Japan on automobiles. One option would be to establish a Japan-U.S. working-level council to develop common “standards” on the non-tariff barriers cited by the USTR. It should also be necessary to provide a clear explanation that Japan’s U.S. auto imports will increase as long as they are attractive products, as is the case with Tesla’s cars being well-accepted in Japan.

I was the chief negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact under the administration led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The most important thing in negotiations is to have just one contact point.

I advised Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi that his role is to coordinate among the various parties within the Prime Minister’s Office as the person in charge. Negotiations would not be concluded as soon as relevant ministers tried to show their presence in their respective areas.

During the TPP talks, I gathered with relevant ministers at the lawmakers’ dormitory. When I asked if I was the one responsible for the negotiations, then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga simply replied, “Yes.” This allowed me to tell the U.S. side that no one but Abe can override what I say.

Some people say that Pax Americana has come to an end, but the United States must continue to be a stabilizing force in the world. Otherwise, the international order will shift toward the rule by force by China, a military hegemonic power.

Japan will remain the best partner and most understanding nation of the United States. Japan should be able to create a framework for the United States to lead the international community in a positive direction.

Amari graduated from Keio University’s faculty of law. After working at Sony Corp., he was first elected to the House of Representatives in the 1983 election. He has served as the head of the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, economic revitalization minister, LDP secretary general and chairperson of the LDP’s Research Commission on the Tax System. In the Cabinet led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, formed in December 2012, Amari served as the lead negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations. He retired in 2024.