Ishiba Plans Pre-G7 Summit with Trump as Trade Negotiations Show Promise Following Fourth Round of Ministerial Talks
12:57 JST, June 1, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering visiting the United States immediately before the mid-June G7 summit in Canada to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump as Japan-U.S. negotiations progress following the Trump administration’s tariff measures, according to several government sources.
The idea gained momentum after the fourth ministerial-level meeting held in Washington on Friday produced encouraging signs of a potential deal. Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will be dispatched to the United States in early June for follow-up talks, and a final decision on the summit will be made once the progress has been assessed.
During earlier rounds of discussions, Japan proposed three main steps: expanding imports of U.S. agricultural products, revising non-tariff barriers affecting automobiles and increasing Japanese investment in the United States.
At the ministerial meeting on Friday, Akazawa met for about 130 minutes with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Akazawa stressed the value of Japan’s proposals and pressed for the withdrawal of the full package of tariffs, including the additional duties on automobiles, steel and aluminum.
After the talks, Akazawa told reporters, “We have confirmed that the discussions toward an agreement are moving forward.”
According to a senior Japanese official, the U.S. side showed strong interest in Japan’s ideas and urged Japan to develop them one step further.
Akazawa is expected to hold another ministerial session in the United States later this week to pave the way for a leaders-level agreement. While one option is to stage the Japan-U.S. summit on the sidelines of the G7 summit starting June 15, a meeting in the United States beforehand is gaining favor because it would allow both sides to focus exclusively on the negotiations. With Trump’s birthday falling on June 14, some within the Japanese government hope that announcing an agreement on that day would carry symbolic weight.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
LDP to Forgo Compiling Selective Surname Bill During Current Diet Session
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
-
Eto Dismissed as Japan’s Agricultural Minister; Chosen Successor Koizumi Vows to Tackle High Rice Prices (UPDATE 2)
-
Japanese Govt on High Alert after Chinese Aircraft Intrusion into Territorial Airspace near Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Pref.
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket