Ishiba, Cambodian Leader Affirm Economic Cooperation

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, shakes hands with his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, in Tokyo on Friday.

13:11 JST, May 31, 2025

Tokyo (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, met in Tokyo on Friday and issued a joint statement announcing an economic cooperation package.

The package outlines items for cooperation, including holding business seminars and setting up investment consultation desks. The two leaders agreed that relevant government bodies of their respective countries will promote cooperation on each item.

At a joint press conference, Ishiba said that Japan will “support Cambodia’s democratic development through various efforts.”

Regarding special fraud groups based in Cambodia, Ishiba noted that his government “will strengthen cooperation to maintain public security.” Hun Manet responded that Cambodia will continue to cooperate with Japan on the matter by sharing information on international crimes.

The two leaders confirmed that Japan will consider providing free defense equipment to the Southeast Asian country under the official security assistance framework.

They also discussed multilateral trade in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

