Japanese Universities Eye U.S. Researchers Amid Trump’s Science Budget Cuts; Money Earmarked for Recruitment

Tohoku University

In response to cuts to scientific research by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, Japanese universities have strengthened efforts to acquire researchers who are finding difficult to continue their work at U.S. universities and other institutions.

The University of Osaka has earmarked ¥600 million to ¥1 billion for accepting up to 100 U.S. postdoctoral researchers at its Graduate School of Medicine. The university will call for international applications in a few months and expects to receive some from young researchers in the medical field.

“We would like to see excellent researchers from the United States fully demonstrate their abilities at the University of Osaka,” said Masaru Ishii, dean of the Graduate School of Medicine, at a press conference Thursday. “This would help boost Japan’s national strength, too.”

The initial employment period is expected to be one year, with continuation beyond that undecided. In order to make this a permanent initiative, Ishii said, “We hope for support from the government.”

Kyoto University has also begun its own preparations to accept U.S. researchers. The Institute of Science Tokyo will soon set up a contact point for inquiries from foreign researchers belonging to U.S. universities.

Tohoku University held recruitment events for young researchers and others in the United States from May 19 to May 23. About 180 people participated in the events at institutions including Stanford University and hospitals affiliated with Harvard Medical School. At the events, the university provided consultation regarding research and the living environment.

“The difference in salary levels between the United States [and Japan] is significant. We will also need to provide support for researchers’ families,” a Tohoku University official said. The university is said to be earmarking several billions of yen to attract excellent researchers.

Tohoku University is an accredited “University for International Research Excellence,” and aims to become a world-class research institution. It received ¥15.4 billion in government subsidies this fiscal year.

“We would like to strengthen our research capabilities by continuously attracting outstanding researchers from leading universities, including Harvard University,” said Hideo Harigae, executive vice president of Tohoku University.