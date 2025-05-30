Japan, China Agree on Procedures to Resume Seafood Exports to China; Fukushima, Ibaraki, 8 Other Prefs Not Included in Agreement
13:16 JST, May 30, 2025
Tokyo and Beijing have agreed on procedures to resume exports of Japanese seafood products to China, the Japanese government announced Friday.
The resumption of exports will apply to marine products from 37 prefectures. However, Fukushima, Ibaraki and 8 other prefectures are not included. Exports are expected to resume in a few months.
Following the start of treated water being released into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in August 2023, the Chinese government imposed a complete ban on the import of Japanese seafood products.
“Marine products are important export items for our country,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a press conference on the day. “This is a major milestone.”
