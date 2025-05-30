Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Ishiba, Trump Exchange Views on Tariffs over Phone

AP file photo
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a meeting at the Government Office in Hanoi on April 28.

Reuters

10:48 JST, May 30, 2025&

TOKYO (Reuters) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that he exchanged views on tariff issues with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Thursday.

Ishiba also said the talks were “meaningful” as the two leaders further deepened their understanding of each other’s views.

This was their second call this month, following one on May 23, as a fourth round of tariff negotiations between the two nations is set to take place.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING