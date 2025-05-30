Ishiba, Trump Exchange Views on Tariffs over Phone

AP file photo

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a meeting at the Government Office in Hanoi on April 28.

TOKYO (Reuters) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that he exchanged views on tariff issues with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Thursday.

Ishiba also said the talks were “meaningful” as the two leaders further deepened their understanding of each other’s views.

This was their second call this month, following one on May 23, as a fourth round of tariff negotiations between the two nations is set to take place.