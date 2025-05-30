Ishiba, Trump Exchange Views on Tariffs over Phone
10:48 JST, May 30, 2025&
TOKYO (Reuters) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that he exchanged views on tariff issues with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Thursday.
Ishiba also said the talks were “meaningful” as the two leaders further deepened their understanding of each other’s views.
This was their second call this month, following one on May 23, as a fourth round of tariff negotiations between the two nations is set to take place.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
LDP to Forgo Compiling Selective Surname Bill During Current Diet Session
-
Eto Dismissed as Japan’s Agricultural Minister; Chosen Successor Koizumi Vows to Tackle High Rice Prices (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket