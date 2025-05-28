House of Councillors Passes AI Promotion Bill; Government to Be Allowed to Investigate AI Business Operators
18:03 JST, May 28, 2025
A bill to promote the research and development of artificial intelligence-related technologies and their utilization was passed by a majority vote at the House of Councillors on Wednesday.
At a plenary session of the upper house, the bill’s passage was supported by the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japan Innovation Party and the Democratic Party for the People.
One of the aims of the new law is the establishment of a strategic headquarters, headed by the prime minister and composed of the entire Cabinet. Its task is to formulate a basic plan to promote the research and development as well as the application of AI.
This is the first time that legislation has been enacted regarding the promotion of the development of generative AI and management of its risks. The law’s basic objective is the enhancement of international competitiveness. Under this, AI is defined as “a technology that serves as a foundation for economic and social development and is also important from a security perspective.”
While promoting AI-related research and development, the law also contains measures to prevent the spread of misinformation and the promotion of discrimination, with provisions for responding to cases where the rights of citizens are violated.
Under the new law, the government is given the authority to launch investigations into AI business operators and to provide guidance based on its results. It is also authorized to disclose the names and other information of companies that use generative AI for unscrupulous activities.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
LDP to Forgo Compiling Selective Surname Bill During Current Diet Session
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
Eto Dismissed as Japan’s Agricultural Minister; Chosen Successor Koizumi Vows to Tackle High Rice Prices (UPDATE 2)
-
Japanese Govt on High Alert after Chinese Aircraft Intrusion into Territorial Airspace near Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Pref.
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year