House of Councillors Passes AI Promotion Bill; Government to Be Allowed to Investigate AI Business Operators

A House of Councillors plenary session on a bill to promote the research and development of artificial intelligence-related technologies on May 16

A bill to promote the research and development of artificial intelligence-related technologies and their utilization was passed by a majority vote at the House of Councillors on Wednesday.

At a plenary session of the upper house, the bill’s passage was supported by the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japan Innovation Party and the Democratic Party for the People.

One of the aims of the new law is the establishment of a strategic headquarters, headed by the prime minister and composed of the entire Cabinet. Its task is to formulate a basic plan to promote the research and development as well as the application of AI.

This is the first time that legislation has been enacted regarding the promotion of the development of generative AI and management of its risks. The law’s basic objective is the enhancement of international competitiveness. Under this, AI is defined as “a technology that serves as a foundation for economic and social development and is also important from a security perspective.”

While promoting AI-related research and development, the law also contains measures to prevent the spread of misinformation and the promotion of discrimination, with provisions for responding to cases where the rights of citizens are violated.

Under the new law, the government is given the authority to launch investigations into AI business operators and to provide guidance based on its results. It is also authorized to disclose the names and other information of companies that use generative AI for unscrupulous activities.