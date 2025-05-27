LDP, Komeito, CDPJ Agree on Revised Pension Reform Bills; Enactment Expected by End of Current Parliamentary Session

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito are seen after a meeting on pension reform-related bills at the Diet Building on Monday.

The Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Tuesday formally agreed on pension reform bills to increase the level of benefits paid by the basic pension program, which is open to all people, including those who do not work for a company.

During a meeting of their leaders, the parties agreed to add a supplementary provision to the bills to boost the basic pension program by utilizing reserves from the employees’ pension program.

“The pension system is a major concern linked to the lives of the people. It is truly meaningful for the ruling and opposition parties to reach an agreement,” LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama said at a press conference before the meeting.

The three parties plan to jointly submit the bills to the House of Representatives Health, Labor, and Welfare Committee. They are expected to be enacted by the end of the current Diet session on June 22.