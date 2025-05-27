Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A draft of the government’s Integrated Innovation Strategy for 2025 includes a policy to demand that state-run and some other research institutes involved in the study of advanced technologies compile guidelines to lower the risk of important data being leaked, according to sources in the government and ruling parties.

To ensure that technological innovation continues in Japan, the strategy will demand the research institutes, which are involved in international research projects, compile respective risk management guidelines by the end of this fiscal year. The draft also stipulates that both the research and development of AI programs and risk management related to it will be promoted.

The innovation strategy is compiled every year and the Cabinet will approve this year’s draft as early as June.

The Education, Sports, Culture, Science and Technology Ministry has already been strengthening data security concerning the research of advanced technologies. Through formulating the guidelines, the government aims to also encourage research institutes and other related entities to make further efforts to properly control data management.

An expert panel has begun discussions to ensure the guidelines are compiled by the end of fiscal 2025.

Specific government measures may include examining relevant researchers’ home institutions and whether the researchers have ever received funding from foreign countries, as well as limiting the researchers who are allowed to access research data or enter specific labs.

Concerning AI products, the draft stipulates that there needs to be a balance between promoting innovation and taking risk management measures. The draft also presents a policy to research and develop AI-assisted robots for use in nursing care and other purposes and put them into practical use.

To make progress in the revitalization of local communities in regional areas, the draft emphasizes the utilization of AI technologies in fields suffering from serious labor shortages, such as the agriculture, forestry and fisheries industries.

On risk management, the draft stipulates that the government will inspect security measures taken by IT giants and how AI products are utilized by operators of highly important infrastructure, such as electric power companies.

If the improper use of AI infringes the rights of the Japanese people, the government will examine countermeasures and then instruct the relevant entities to fix the problem.