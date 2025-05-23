Ishiba, Trump Hold Phone Talks; Agree to Hold Summit on Sidelines of G7 Summit in Canada Next Month
15:41 JST, May 23, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone on Friday. They discussed U.S. tariffs and other issues and agreed to hold an in-person meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit scheduled for next month in Canada.
The phone talks were held at the request of the U.S. side and lasted for about 45 minutes. Regarding the third round of Japan-U.S. ministerial tariff talks, Ishiba said, “I told [Trump] that I expect productive talks to take place,” adding that Trump had agreed.
Economic revitalization Ryosei Akazawa was set to attend the tariff negotiations which were to be held in Washington on Friday.
During the phone talks, Ishiba reportedly reiterated Japan’s stance to seek removal of the U.S.’ additional tariffs on automobiles and other items, but Trump did not make any specific comments on the matter.
The U.S. government announced Thursday that Trump would participate in the G7 summit to be held on June 15-17. During the phone talks, when Ishiba told Trump that he is looking forward to meeting the U.S. president in person during the G7 summit, Trump responded in kind.
After the phone talks, Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office, “We exchanged views on a wide variety of issues such as the Japan-U.S. tariff talks and cooperation on economic security.”
“We have confirmed that we will work together to build a win-win relationship. I have the feeling that we have a shared awareness of various issues,” he added.
