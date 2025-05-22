Hot word :

Japan Envoys Part of Delegation as Israeli Soldiers Fire ‘Warning Shots’; Iwaya Says Incident Is ‘Regrettable,’ Lodges Protest

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in March

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:11 JST, May 22, 2025

Japanese diplomats were part of the delegation that Israeli troops fired “warning shots” when the group was visiting Palestinian refugee camps in Jenin in the West Bank on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya spoke about the incident during a meeting of a House of Councillors’ Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

“It is deeply regrettable,” Iwaya said. “This should never have happened.”

Iwaya also said he lodged a protest with the Israeli government, demanding an explanation as well as measures to prevent a similar incident from occurring again.

