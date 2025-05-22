Opposition Parties Score Win with Minister’s Sacking, but Hurdles Remain to Bringing Down Cabinet
16:56 JST, May 22, 2025
With opposition parties holding a majority in the lower house, they managed to band together on Wednesday and push the ruling bloc into a corner, forcing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to sack the agriculture minister.
After Taku Eto was dismissed as agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister, Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, called the move “inevitable.”
“[Eto] was not the right person for minister,” Noda told reporters. “I believe [his dismissal] was the result of opposition parties sharing the same position on the issue.”
Noda, who has failed to gain traction during the current Diet session, appeared to be trying to highlight his success with Eto’s dismissal.
Even so, due to their conflicting positions, the CDPJ and the other opposition parties face significant hurdles to passing a no-confidence motion against Ishiba’s Cabinet, which will be a major issue toward the end of the Diet session next month.
The Democratic Party for the People has argued that the CDPJ should make the first move since it is the largest opposition party.
“[The CDPJ] has called for a change of government,” said DPFP Secretary General Kazuya Shinba. “So it would be a shame if [the CDPJ] didn’t submit a no-confidence motion.”
The CDPJ chafed at Shinba’s comments, with one member saying, “He only said that because [the DPFP] won’t assume responsibility for the decision to submit [a motion].”
The CDPJ has been assessing what would happen after a non-confidence motion succeeded, which has left it on the fence about submitting a motion. If the motion were to pass, the Cabinet would have to dissolve the House of Representatives or resign en masse.
Since the CDPJ does not appear to enjoy robust public support, many of its members in the lower house do not want the chamber to be dissolved.
Some members are even hoping that Ishiba’s Cabinet will not resign, given the House of Councillors election that will be held this summer.
“Because Ishiba’s approval ratings are so low, it’d be to our advantage to face off against him as the prime minister in the upper house election,” said a senior member of the CDPJ.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
LDP to Forgo Compiling Selective Surname Bill During Current Diet Session
-
Japanese Govt on High Alert after Chinese Aircraft Intrusion into Territorial Airspace near Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Pref.
-
Eto Dismissed as Japan’s Agricultural Minister; Chosen Successor Koizumi Vows to Tackle High Rice Prices (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan Wary of ASEAN Members Shifting Away from U.S.; Ishiba Hopes to Limit Spread of China’s Economic Influence
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group