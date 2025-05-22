LDP Official to Ask Govt to Review Driver’s License System for Foreigners; Request Result of Increase in Traffic Accidents Involving Foreigners
13:50 JST, May 22, 2025
Itsunori Onodera, the chairperson of the Liberal Democratic Party Policy Research Council, said Wednesday he intends to ask the government to review the driver’s license system in which an overseas driver’s license can be converted to a Japanese one.
The number of foreign nationals converting their driver’s licenses has been rapidly increasing in recent years, and the number of traffic accidents involving foreigners has been on the rise.
Such problems as the test being too easy and that travelers can use their hotel as a valid address on their license have been pointed out.
“We did not expect that many foreigners would convert their driver’s licenses in Japan,” said Onodera. “It is important for the government to take action as soon as possible.”
