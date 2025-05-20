Hot word :

Ishiba Keeps Agriculture Minister Eto in Office Despite Criticism over ‘Never Bought Rice’ Remark; Demands Solution for Soaring Rice Prices

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba responds to a question about a remark made by Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:00 JST, May 20, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters on Tuesday morning that he would keep Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto in office, despite criticism over Eto’s remark during a speech in Saga that he had never bought rice.

“I want [Eto] to find a proper solution for soaring rice prices,” Ishiba told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office. He also said: “I sincerely apologize to consumers struggling with soaring rice prices, as well as to farmers who are working hard to produce rice. As the person with the right to make appointments, I strongly feel responsible.”

At a press conference following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Eto said: “I understand there are a variety of opinions among Japanese people, but as I am the person who has decided to release stockpiled rice, I intend to fulfill my responsibilities to the very end.”

