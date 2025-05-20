Agricultural Minister: I Have Never Bought Rice; Remarks Criticized by Opposition Parties, Others
12:37 JST, May 20, 2025
Amid soaring rice prices, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto said he has never bought rice during a speech in Saga on Sunday. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba summoned Eto to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday and reprimanded him for his remark.
Ishiba ordered Eto to retract his statement, deeming it was highly inappropriate for both consumers and producers. Meanwhile, Ishiba expressed his intention to keep Eto in office.
Eto made his remark during a speech at a Liberal Democratic Party meeting held in Saga. In the speech, he said: “I have never bought rice. Supporters have given me plenty. I have [so much rice] that I could even sell some.”
His remark drew a barrage of criticism from opposition parties and others. As a result, he apologized and modified his remark on Monday, saying, “In my eagerness to emphasize that I want [consumers] to buy brown rice, I caused a stir.”
“As I am the person with the right to make appointments, I am deeply sorry. [His remark is ] seriously problematic,” Ishiba told reporters.
“I was harshly scolded [by Ishiba]. I was told to do my job properly,” Eto told reporters after talking to Ishiba, and retracted his remark. He also said, “I came to the Prime Minister’s Office prepared to resign if the prime minister asked me to.”
