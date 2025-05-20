Japan, U.S. to Hold Trade Talks This Week
10:52 JST, May 20, 2025
Washington (Jiji Press)—Japanese and U.S. government officials are set to hold trade negotiations in Washington this week, a source in U.S. authorities told reporters Monday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to take part in the talks after returning to the U.S. capital from a meeting of the Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Banff, Canada, through Thursday.
While avoiding disclosing the details of the upcoming negotiations, the U.S. source pressed Japan for an early conclusion of talks, saying it is better to wrap up discussions earlier than later. The source added that striking a deal early would give Tokyo an upper hand over other countries taking time to negotiate.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration reached its first trade agreement from its tariff negotiations with trading partners earlier this month, forming a deal with Britain.
The source said that no announcements on a new deal are expected this week, while adding the matter was up to Trump.
Also, the source said that it is desirable for the upcoming G-7 meeting to produce a joint statement, but said the U.S. government would only sign onto one if it was consistent with U.S. priorities.
