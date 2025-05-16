Japan, Paraguay Set to Conclude Strategic Partnership, with Pena to Visit Japan Amid Expo Festivities
16:22 JST, May 16, 2025
Japan and Paraguay are likely to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership and create a framework for periodic policy discussions, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the president of Paraguay, Santiago Pena, are expected to reach an agreement during talks that will be held soon.
The countries will strengthen their ties to maintain and develop a free and open international order, as China seeks to build its influence in South and Central America.
Pena is scheduled to visit Japan from Monday to Friday to coincide with his country’s National Day at the Osaka-Kansai Expo.
Strategic partners share fundamental values, such as the rule of law and democracy. According to multiple government sources, the countries are likely to confirm that they will work together to address global issues as strategic partners.
As for the policy talks, the countries are expected to discuss developing their relationship through economic cooperation at meetings of bureau chief-level officials, which could take place about every other year. Japan is likely to agree to allow Paraguayan nationals to make short visits without a visa.
Paraguay, which is the only country in South America that maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan, is home to about 10,000 people of Japanese descent and is known to be pro-Japan.
Paraguay has stood fast in support of fundamental values, and has criticized Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In their talks, both governments are expected to reach a broad agreement on an investment accord that would prompt Japanese companies to expand their business in Paraguay.
Paraguay, along with countries such as Brazil and Argentina, is a member of the Mercosur customs union. Japan hopes to encourage Japanese companies to enter the South American market through Paraguay, as tariffs within the bloc are essentially zero.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
LDP to Forgo Compiling Selective Surname Bill During Current Diet Session
-
Japanese Govt on High Alert after Chinese Aircraft Intrusion into Territorial Airspace near Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Pref.
-
Ishiba: Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Should Produce Desirable Model for Other Countries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group