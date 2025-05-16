Japan, Paraguay Set to Conclude Strategic Partnership, with Pena to Visit Japan Amid Expo Festivities

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Paraguay’s President Santiago Pena

Japan and Paraguay are likely to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership and create a framework for periodic policy discussions, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the president of Paraguay, Santiago Pena, are expected to reach an agreement during talks that will be held soon.

The countries will strengthen their ties to maintain and develop a free and open international order, as China seeks to build its influence in South and Central America.

Pena is scheduled to visit Japan from Monday to Friday to coincide with his country’s National Day at the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Strategic partners share fundamental values, such as the rule of law and democracy. According to multiple government sources, the countries are likely to confirm that they will work together to address global issues as strategic partners.

As for the policy talks, the countries are expected to discuss developing their relationship through economic cooperation at meetings of bureau chief-level officials, which could take place about every other year. Japan is likely to agree to allow Paraguayan nationals to make short visits without a visa.

Paraguay, which is the only country in South America that maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan, is home to about 10,000 people of Japanese descent and is known to be pro-Japan.

Paraguay has stood fast in support of fundamental values, and has criticized Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In their talks, both governments are expected to reach a broad agreement on an investment accord that would prompt Japanese companies to expand their business in Paraguay.

Paraguay, along with countries such as Brazil and Argentina, is a member of the Mercosur customs union. Japan hopes to encourage Japanese companies to enter the South American market through Paraguay, as tariffs within the bloc are essentially zero.