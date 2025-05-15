Japan Eyes Creating Think Tank to Analyze Economic Security; Tokyo Hopes to Boost Cooperation with Like-Minded Countries
1:00 JST, May 15, 2025
The government is putting together plans to establish a new think tank for conducting comprehensive research on economic security.
The proposal was presented at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.
The envisaged group, which would work under the National Security Secretariat of the Cabinet Secretariat, is expected to cooperate with private businesses and relevant government offices to increase the country’s capabilities for collecting and analyzing information on economic security.
According to the plan, the think tank is expected to examine specific risks, such as disruptions to supplies of electricity and essential materials, including semiconductors, based on the latest trend of threats. It would also urge local governments and private businesses to respond appropriately.
The think tank will also examine and analyze vulnerabilities and other problems in the supply chain of key materials. A public-private council would be established which would be expected to share gathered information with private businesses and seek their opinions. It also aims to boost collaboration with government-affiliated think tanks in like-minded countries and allies and with international organizations.
Under the ever-changing international situation, analyzing economic security risks faced by domestic industries has become an urgent task. The Cabinet Office plans to set up a strategic research institute in fiscal 2026 that will make policy proposals on advanced technologies. The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry is accepting private-sector human resources well-versed with economic security to boost public-private cooperation.
The government hopes to integrate such functions into the envisaged think tank, which in the future may be merged with the strategic research institute on advanced technologies.
