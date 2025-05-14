LDP, Komeito Agree to Draw Up Supplementary Budget; Measures Seen as Necessary Due to High Prices, U.S. Tariffs
14:35 JST, May 14, 2025
Leaders of the Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition partner Komeito agreed on Tuesday to convene an extraordinary Diet session in autumn to submit and enact a fiscal 2025 supplementary budget bill.
In light of high prices and U.S. tariff policies, the budget is expected to provide fiscal resources for the government’s new economic measures to be compiled before the House of Councillors election in summer.
The measures will likely include support for people’s livelihoods, provisions for low-income earners and national resilience in response to disaster management and mitigation.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
Ishiba: Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Should Produce Desirable Model for Other Countries
-
Japan Wary of ASEAN Members Shifting Away from U.S.; Ishiba Hopes to Limit Spread of China’s Economic Influence
-
LDP to Forgo Compiling Selective Surname Bill During Current Diet Session
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group
- U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets