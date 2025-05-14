LDP, Komeito Agree to Draw Up Supplementary Budget; Measures Seen as Necessary Due to High Prices, U.S. Tariffs

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Leaders of the Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition partner Komeito agreed on Tuesday to convene an extraordinary Diet session in autumn to submit and enact a fiscal 2025 supplementary budget bill.

In light of high prices and U.S. tariff policies, the budget is expected to provide fiscal resources for the government’s new economic measures to be compiled before the House of Councillors election in summer.

The measures will likely include support for people’s livelihoods, provisions for low-income earners and national resilience in response to disaster management and mitigation.